Three Under 21 Divisional Hurling finals are down for decision this afternoon.

First up at 12 noon in Roscrea, Burgess take on Lorrha Rovers in the North Under 21B decider.

At 1pm, Dundrum is the venue as Cappawhite Gaels take on Cashel King Cormacs in the West Under 21A Division B hurling final.

The mid Under 21B final also takes place today.

Loughmore-Castleiney face Upperchurch-Drombane in The Ragg at 2pm.