Fixture details have been set for this Sunday’s games in the County Under 21 hurling championships.

The Under 21 A semi-finals see Kiladangan face Moycarkey-Borris in Borrisoleigh and Cappawhite Gaels taking on Mullinahone in Golden.

Meanwhile, the Under 21 B Final takes place in Templederry, where Clonoulty/Rossmore take on Portroe.

All games throw in at 1.30pm on Sunday, with all matches to be decided on the day.