11 points to spare for Tipp in U20 opener against Kerry

The Tipperary Under 20 hurlers got their Munster campaign off to a winning start against Kerry last night in Tralee.

Stormy hurling conditions affected the quality of the play in Austin Stack Park as Tipp against the strong wind in the first half, and despite Ed Connolly getting the first score in the first minute, Kerry made the most of the elements and ground out a good start to lead at the midway point of the half.

Tipp sprung to life when Ed Connolly rattled the net for the first goal on 27 minutes and from there went in 1-7 to 0-9 up at half time.

Kerry worked hard throughout the second half but their talisman and main scoring threat Ronan Walsh had to go off after firing over five points.

As the half wore on Tipp found the gears and Paddy Creedon fired to the net in the 48th minute. The provider of that goal – Peter McGarry – added another as Tipp saw it out to win by eleven points on a 3-15 to 0-13 scoreline.

Tipperary will now play Waterford in Thurles next Wednesday evening in round 2 of the Munster championship.