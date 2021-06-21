Hurling and football championship draws take place this evening

Anticipation is building across the Premier county ahead of this evening’s county championship draws.

Clubs will know this evening who they will face in the group stages of both the county football and hurling championships.

The draws will take place live on Extra Time here on Tipp FM from 7 o’clock this evening.

Former Tipperary hurler and current JK Brackens senior hurling manager Eamonn Corcoran is among the many looking forward to the draw.

“Everyone likes to know who they’re playing and with the 16 teams there’s no such thing as an easy draw. It doesn’t matter – seed 1 to seed 4 anyone can come through as we saw last year.”

“You’re always waiting to see who you’re going to draw and then you’ll probably do your homework then over the next number of weeks and months at the County League games to see who you’re coming up against and prepare for that.”

“Probably enthusiasm or curiosity more than anything else to know who you’re going to be playing in the championship more so than from a prep point of view.”