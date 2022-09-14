Hayes: Clonoulty Rossmore win over Sars extra special

Clonoulty/Rossmore legend Joe Hayes has been reflecting on a ‘special day’ for the club last weekend.

Stephen Ferncombe’s goal from a penalty late on saw the West champions defeat Thurles Sarsfields and book a place in the quarter-finals.

The match took place the day after a month’s mind was celebrated in Clonoulty for the late Dillon Quirke, who captained the West side this year.

Joe Hayes recounts the joy Sunday’s match brought to the club in hard times.

“The team gave the supporters joy, they gave them a smile and that’s what life is about, life can be cruel.

“Days like this, that’s why the GAA is brilliant because it gives us joy and there’s nothing like it.

“To beat Thurles Sarsfields, they are the kingpins of hurling in Tipperary and for a club like us to get one over them is special.”

Clonoulty/Rossmore now go on to the county quarter-finals, where they will play Kiladangan in Semple Stadium on Sunday September 25th at 3.45pm.