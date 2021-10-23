Galtee Rovers book place in Intermediate semi-final

Galtee Rovers are through to the last four of the County Intermediate Football Championship.

They beat Mullinahone on a scoreline of 3-11 to 2-11 in New Inn last night.

Two more Intermediate quarter finals take place today.

Golden-Kilfeacle face Drom-Inch at 1pm in Clonoulty, while JK Brackens take on Fethard in Littleton at 3.30.

In the Tom Cusack Cup, Arravale Rovers face Rockwell Rovers at 3.30 in Dundrum.

Meanwhile, there’s also a crucial game in Dan Breen hurling in Templetuohy this afternoon.

Holycross/Ballycahill meet Roscrea at 2pm in the relegation decider, with the loser playing in the O’Riain Cup next year.