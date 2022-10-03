Upperchurch Drombane to take on Clonmel Commercials in football decider

Upperchurch Drombane will take on Clonmel Commercials in this year’s County Senior Football final.

The Church ended Loughmore Castleiney’s reign as champions in a thrilling semi-final in Golden yesterday.

They won by a single point on a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-11

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Chairman Michael Griffin said it’s been an amazing season for the Church.

“It’s been a very hectic year. We’ve got the County hurling semi-final coming up now next week and the junior semi-final on Saturday as well.

“Today was just a titanic battle. I mean we’ve come up against Loughmore in Mid finals down through the years – its been four years since we played them – the last time it went to extra-time. So this time we thought it was going to head to extra-time as well but we got over the line in the end.

“Loughmore are absolutely brilliant champions. They went out of the hurling last week and now they’re out of the football but outstanding champions and we’re just delighted to be in the final.”

Clonmel Commercials saw off Moyle Rovers by 1-14 to 9 points in yesterday’s other semi-final.