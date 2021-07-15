Tipperary’s under 20 footballers go in search of a place in the Munster final

Tipperary’s Under 20s will be looking to give football in the county a boost as they line out in a Munster semi-final this evening.

The Premier county recorded an impressive 16 points to 1-10 win over Limerick in the opening round of the championship last week to earn their first victory at Under 20 & 21 level since the 2015 All Ireland semi-final.

Paddy Christie’s side go up against Waterford in the last four after the Deise saw off Clare in the quarter-finals.

Tipp FM football analyst Shane Stapleton says last Thursday night’s victory will have changed the mood in the Tipp camp.

“They just played good football – they played well, they hit lads, they fought for breaks, they were free to make mistakes.”

“It was a really good win and it was a nice evenings work for the lads and I think they’ll get a lot of confidence from it.”

“I know Waterford scored 3 or 4 goals the last time and got over a fancied Clare team so it will be an interesting one.”