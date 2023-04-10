Tipperary U20 footballers in action this evening

The Tipperary U20 footballers are in Munster championship action this evening.

Niall Fitzgerald’s side welcome Clare to Semple Stadium at 7pm In their Munster U20 football quarter-final.

A youthful looking Tipperary team includes 10 outfield players who are underage again next year, including three minors from last year in the starting lineup.

Niall Fitzgerald knows they are coming up against a tough Clare side tonight:

“At Minor level, Clare beat Tipperary by over 20 points so this is a very strong Clare team and we’ve done a lot of work on them.

“We’re satisfied that we have made ourselves into a team and a squad that is fully capable with competing with Clare.

“Our aim on Monday is not about development, our aim on Monday is to win the game.”