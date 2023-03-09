Tipperary school aiming for All Ireland success

Abbey CBS are looking to win an All-Ireland football title this weekend.

The Tipperary Town school take on Tyrone’s St. Joseph’s Donaghmore on Saturday in the All-Ireland Senior B schools football final.

Abbey come into the game following their penalty shootout win over St. Attracta’s of Sligo, in a game that the Tipp side were nine points down in.

Tipperary senior football captain Conor Sweeney is a teacher in the school and is a part fo the management team.

He says the team has a great battling quality.

“The majority of our games this season we’ve kind of found ourselves down a couple of points here and there coming down the stretch so what we’ve realised is we’ve got great battling qualities and we always hang in there and that never say die attitude to just keep fighting to the bitter end.

“As the saying goes it’s never over until it’s over and we certainly have carried that mantra over the last couple of games, albeit a little bit closer than we’d like at times.

“The boys have shown great battling qualities to stay in there and get over the line so it’s fantastic.”

Conor is also aware of the strengths of their Ulster opponents this weekend:

“Like ourselves they are in an All-Ireland final so they are going to get our utmost respect, they are obviously a very good team, you don’t get to a final unless you’re a very good team.

“We’ve seen a couple of videos, they’re extremely fit, really well conditioned, they seem to be well organised and we’re going to have it all to do that’s for sure.

“As much as we’ve focused on them we’ve kind of even more so focused on ourselves and just tried to get our own game right and I think if we do we will be there or thereabouts we just want to be in the game coming down the stretch.

“I’d say it is going to be a good final, I suppose it’s whoever takes to the occasion the best I would say and makes the least mistakes will be there or thereabouts.”