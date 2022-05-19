Tipp take on defending champions in Munster Minor Football semi-final

With four wins from four in the Munster Minor Football Championship so far Tipp go into tonight’s semi-final against Cork as many peoples favourites.

Added to this is the fact that the Rebels – who are the defending champions – have only played one game in the campaign so far which saw them lose to Kerry.

Tipp manager John McNamara says game time is key for players at this age.

“It is exactly what young kids at this age want. It’s games, games, games, games – that’s what they need. Before our four championship games we’ve played about seven or eight challenge matches.

“So the amount of experience that they get from these games – one of the key strategies for us was to try and build up the experience in these young lads obviously to try and help that senior team that everybody is bemoaning at the moment unfortunately.

“That’s the key thing for us. But we have good momentum going with us whereas Cork are coming off the back of a loss.”

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock this evening in FBD Semple Stadium.