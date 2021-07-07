Tipp relishing the chance to take on Kerry in Munster semi-final

“If you can’t get up for Kerry in a Munster semi-final, then you’re at nothing”, according to Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney.

The reigning Munster champions play host to The Kingdom this Saturday in Semple Stadium at 7 o’clock.

The Premier are coming into the game as huge underdogs, following a disappointing league campaign which saw David Power’s men relegated to Division Four.

Despite this, captain Conor Sweeney, speaking at AIB’s championship launch, says he’s looking forward to have a crack at Kerry.

“The better teams tend to bring out the best in us but if you can’t get up for Kerry in Thurles in a Munster semi-final then you’re at nothing.”

“Everyone wants to play the best teams and we’re no different, we want to have a crack at them. Albeit we’d love to be having a crack at them under different scenarios – having had a good league campaign, having everyone fit but again that’s sport, we just have to get on with it now. We have what we have.”