Tipp relegated following 7 point defeat to Longford

Tipperary have been relegated to Division Four of the National Football League.

The Munster champions were beaten by Longford in their Division Three relegation play-off on a scoreline of 1-13 to 9 points.

Tipp Manager David Power pulled no punches after the game.

“I thought to be honest with you we were very, very poor.”

“It kind of sums up our season. We started okay – we got back to I think it was 8 each at one stage. But even at that stage I just felt we weren’t kicking on the way we were last year.”

“Very, very disappointed – to be honest with you we’ve no complaints. Longford were the hungrier team and you can make up excuses – but there’s no excuses – we simply just weren’t good enough there.”

Tipperary will play the winner of Clare vs Kerry on July 10th in the Munster Championship semi-final.