Tipp progress to Munster U20 semi-final

A powerful tonic for Tipperary football supporters was provided by Paddy Christie’s Under 20s footballers as they beat Limerick 0-16 to 1-10 at Thurles last night.

Before the game, the Tipp panel looked focused as they warmed up by the Town End under the vocal and supportive Paddy Christie and Kevin Mulryan.

The home side went into this an unproven outfit due to a large turnover of players since minor level yet the players formed a well drilled, cohesive team and once they found their feet in the game they went from strength to strength.

Centre back Patrick Shanahan kicked a good long range point for Limerick near half time but Tipp had more players playing well. Patience on the ball meant Paddy Christie’s players made the right call time after time as they moved 0-8 to 0-4 clear by half time.

The captain Sean O Connor led the way.

Kicking points and calling the shots, he ensured the team settled well and good play from Conor Cadell and Ben Comerford in particular meant Tipp improved as the game went on.

By the 48th minute Tipp had moved 0-14 to 0-7 clear and were playing with precision and confidence. Steady defensive play from Tadhg Condon and Emmet Butler set up numerous attacks.

A Seanie O’Connor effort struck the crossbar as Mark O Connor put the rebound over the bar.

Tipp relaxed somewhat in the closing stages allowing Limerick in for a late goal but overall the mission was accomplished.

In the other quarter final Waterford shocked Clare 4-5 to 1-9 which sets up a semi-final meeting in Thurles next Thursday evening.