Tipp open Tailteann Cup campaign against Carlow this weekend

The Tipperary team will be named tonight ahead of the Premier County’s first ever appearance in the Tailteann Cup.

David Power’s men enter the inaugural edition of the second tier championship on Sunday at 2pm away to Carlow.

The sides met in March during the National Football League, where Tipp were 2-16 to 0-11 winners in Semple Stadium.

The Premier’s last outing was a defeat to Limerick in the Munster semi-final and football analyst Shane Stapleton believes Tipp will be eager to bounce back on Sunday

“I would be surprised if there’s not a little sting in the tail against Carlow at the weekend.

“Pity they are away in Carlow but I think the draw overall is a really positive one, Carlow were second bottom on three points in Division Four.

“Louth beat them 5-10 to 0-10 and I think their full-forward line went to town, I think all of their full-forward line got goals.

“So if you think of the talent we have in the full-forward line, Conor Sweeney, Mikey O’Shea and Sean O’Connor and even a Liam McGrath coming back in.

“I think if we go at this game and the attitude is right, it could be a very good day for us.”

