Tipp name team to face Waterford in Munster Minor Football Championship

The Tipperary Minor Footballers play Waterford this Thursday evening in Round 2 of the Munster Championship.

Tipp won their opening game against Limerick last week.

Manager John McNamara has named his starting 15 for tomorrow night’s game in Lemybrien.

Oisin O’Donoghue of Kilsheelan-Kilcash starts between the posts.

The full-back line includes Finn Nolan of Killenaule, Golden Kilfeacle’s Ciaran Byrne and Jamie Bergin of JK Brackens.

The half backs are Eoin O’Connell of Loughmore Castleiney, Charlie King of Ballina who captains the side and Thomas Charles of Clonmel Commercials.

Joe Higgins of Commercials and Moyle Rovers Paddy O’Keefe are the midfield pairing.

The half forward line is made up of Oisin Shelly of Killenaule, Tommy O’Connor of Kilsheelan Kilcash and Ben Carey of Ballylooby Castlegrace.

Conall Grogan of Galtee Rovers, Daithi Hogan of St Patrick’s and Killenaule’s Fionn Fitzgerald make up the full forwards.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock tomorrow evening.