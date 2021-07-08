Tipp name team to face Limerick in Munster Under 20 Football Championship

Tipperary’s under-20 footballers get their Munster Championship campaign underway this evening in Thurles.

Paddy Christie’s charges host Limerick at 7.30pm in the quarter-finals, with Limerick having won both knockout clashes between the two counties in Munster in the last two years.

Clonmel Commercial’s Sean O’Connor will captain the team while Mark O’Meara of Grangemockler-Ballyneale will be the Vice-Captain,

However due to injury both Mark O’Meara and Rory Collins were not considered for this game.

We’ll have live updates from the game at Semple Stadium here on Tipp FM.

TIPPERARY (v Limerick): C Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg); S Daly (Grangemockler Ballyneale), T Condon (Clonmel Commercials), B McKeown (Moyle Rovers); Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), B O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash), L Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale); C Deeley (Clonmel Commercials), K Grogan (Cahir); C Cadell (JK Brackens), R Walsh (Fethard), J Holloway (Carrick Swans); M O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials), B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

The other under-20 quarter-final also throws in at 7.30 tonight, where Waterford host Clare in Dungarvan.