Tipp minor’s look to maintain 100% record in Munster campaign

The Tipperary minor football team will be aiming to reach their first Munster final since 2015 tomorrow night.

The Premier welcome last year’s champions Cork to Semple Stadium for the semi-final at 7pm.

John McNamara’s side won all four games on route to winning Phase 1 and earning a semi-final spot.

Meanwhile, the Rebels have only played one game, losing to Kerry in their semi-final clash.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald says the Premier will have an advantage from playing more games.

“Yeah they’ve been great, I saw the game against Waterford.

“John McNamara has done really well with his management, I think they have blooded a lot of guys in that minor squad.

“They’ve rotated the squad a bit, put up good scores and have some really good players.

“Daithi Hogan at full-forward has lightening pace and is a really good footballer, they’ve two really good athletic midfielders in Joe Higgins and Paddy O’Keeffe, really good lads and a good solid captain at six (Charlie King).

“That’s momentum now that Tipp have (following win over Limerick in Phase 1 final) going in to the game on Thursday night so they’ll have every chance.

“That has to count for something at under-17 level, the advantage of playing a few games.”