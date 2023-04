Tipperary made it back-to-back wins in the Munster Minor Football Championship last night.

They thrashed Waterford 3-18 to 1-3 at FBD Semple Stadium having led 1-6 to 2 points at the interval.

The Tipp goals came from Michael Connellan, Emmet Bonner and Liam Freaney – however it was Ronan O’Brien who topped the scoring for Tipp with 6 points including 3 from frees.

Limerick kept alive their knockout hopes with a 4-6 to 15-point defeat of Clare in Miltown Malbay.