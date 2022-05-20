Tipp minor footballers give best to Cork in Munster semi-final

Tipperary bowed out of the Munster minor football championship last night after a blistering opening fifteen minutes from Cork meant they built up a cushion on the scoreboard that they held until the final whistle.

3-20 to 1-12 was the final score in FBD Semple Stadium.

Early scores from Brian Hayes and Olan O’Donovan edged Cork clear before Charlie English got Tipp moving on the scoreboard.

On fifteen minutes a goal by Brian Hayes was followed with a second finish to the net by Alan O’Connell on 20 minutes putting Cork 2-9 to 0-1 up but Tipp regrouped and points by Charlie English and Conall Grogan gave them hope as Cork led 2-9 to 0-6 at the break.

Tipp fought tooth and nail in the second half and a Daithi Hogan goal raised the rafters of the Ryan Stand but Ed Myers found the net for the rebels and that was that for Tipperary as Cork ran out 14 point winners.

Tipp will rue a missed first half penalty and not capitalizing on possession and goal chances but Cork will be pleased with a sharp forward line and with the fact that they get a second opportunity to take on Kerry, this time around in the Munster minor football final.