Tipp Minor Footballers book place in Munster semi-final

Tipperary minor footballers made it four wins from four games as they defeated Limerick 1-14 to 1-4 in the Munster Minor Football Phase 1 Final last night.

John McNamara’s side have continued to grow throughout the round robin campaign.

Tipp had 0-5 to 0-2 lead at half time in Mallow last night.

Aidan O’Shea goaled just after half time for Limerick but Fionn Fitzgerald responded with a goal for Tipp that signalled the game was up for Limerick.

Fitzgerald finished with 1-1 on the night, joint top scorer alongside Daithí Hogan who hit 0-4, as Tipp played with both resolve and purpose.

Free taker Conal Grogan added 0-3 from frees on the night as Tipperary secured the Daryl D’Arcy cup and now progress to the Munster semi final in two weeks’ time.