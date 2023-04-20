Tipp look to continue winning start to Munster Minor Football campaign

Tipperary Minor Footballers are in action this evening in their second game of the Munster Championship.

Following their impressive win away to Limerick last Thursday night John McNamara’s side are at home to Waterford this evening.

Peter Boland of Moyle Rovers starts in goal for Tipp.

The full-back line is Cappawhite’s Tommy Costello, Liam Kiely of Fethard and Cillian Ryan from Ballina.

The half back’s are the Clonmel Commercials trio of Michael Connellan, Billy Tierney – who captains the side – and Jamie O’Keefe.

Moyle Rovers Michael O’Reilly and Sean Lewis of Arravale Rovers link up in midfield.

The half forwards are Louis Coughlan from Moycarkey Borris, Liam Freaney of Kilsheelan Kilcash and Mark Neville from Fethard.

Charlie Walsh again of Fethard, Ronan O’Brien from Durlas Óg and Galtee Rovers Eamon Bonner make up the full forwards.

Throw-in is at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium.

At the same time this evening Clare face Limerick in Miltown Malbay