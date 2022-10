The Tipperary Junior A football final takes place this evening.

Sean Treacys take on Thurles Sarsfields in this year’s decider, with throw-in set for 8pm in Clonoulty.

Sean Treacys come into the game after a penalty shootout semi-final win over Clerihan whilst Sarsfields were six-point victors over Ballingarry in their semi-final tie.

The winners tonight will be an intermediate football team in 2023.