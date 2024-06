Paul Kelly has stepped down as Tipperary Senior Football manager.

Tipp’s season came to an end this afternoon as they lost out to Limerick in the preliminary quarter final of the Tailteann Cup.

The full time score from Mick Neville Park reading Limerick 1-18 to Tipperary’s 1-10.

One of the highlights of the game was a goal from Tipp’s Paudie Feehan.