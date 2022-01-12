Tipp go up against Kerry for place in McGrath Cup final

Fresh from their victory over Limerick at the weekend the Tipp Senior Footballers take on Kerry in the McGrath Cup this evening.

Manager David Power has made a number of changes from Sunday’s team – Michael O’Reilly of Clonmel Commercials will be between the posts while there are five changes to the forwards with Jordan Moloney, Conor Sweeney, Bill Maher, Eanna McBride and Mark Stokes all being named to start.

Selector Charlie McGeever says it will be another opportunity for this group of players to develop further.

“It’s not about the result in my head it’s about how they perform.

“We’ll be competitive and we’ll be organised and we’ll be structured and I do expect we’ll perform well.

“It’s that time of year when you do get an opportunity to look at new players and obviously every year somebody comes through that system and we’re offering these lads an opportunity and hopefully they will.

“So it’ll be refreshing to play Kerry regardless of what team they put up and we certainly would hope to perform.”

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock this evening in Templetuohy.

The winners will face Cork in the final after 1-6 from the boot of Brian Hurley helped the Rebels book their place in the McGrath Cup decider last night.

The Rebels were 1-18 to 1-9 victors over Waterford at Pairc Ui Rinn.