Tipp go up against Clare in Munster quarter final

The Tipperary Under 20 footballers are in knockout Munster championship action this evening.

Paddy Christie’s side travel to Miltown-Malbay to play Clare in the provincial quarter-final.

Unlike the Under 20 Munster hurling championship, which has two groups, the football championship is straight knockout.

Paddy Christie says while long term this may not be the best structure for development, the short term focus is on tonight.

“You know when you think about a game like this on Monday night, yeah you’re thinking of trying to win and do everything you can to try and win but you’re also trying to think from a long term point of view because they are not going to change the nature of the knockout competition.

“You have to say, well ok, we want footballers in Tipperary to be coming through the system to join the senior team that obviously myself and Dave and the lads are involved with.

“Like I said, in the short term, hopefully it’s enough on Monday night but if it’s not, you want them to be able to compete for a position in the Tipperary senior football panel in the next 12 to 18 months.”