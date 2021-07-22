Tipp give best to Limerick in minor football quarter-final

A Limerick goal by Marc Nolan in the first half and one in the second by Ruairi Cronin was enough for the home side to edge out Tipp in last night’s Munster minor football quarter final.

An early goal by Diarmuid O Riordan put Tipp ahead but Limerick recovered to lead 1-6 to 1-3 at the break.

The game at the LIT Gaelic Grounds finished 2-9 to 1-9 in favour of the home side.

Tipp manager Johnny Nevin says it was a missed opportunity.

“I suppose we came in today – we knew we had a realistic chance of winning.”

“We did as much work as we could do in eight weeks and we were happy with the panel – everyone was fit.”

“We just probably got punished for the slow start. We weren’t panicking at half-time – we knew we hadn’t played. We had 6 or 7 wides in the first half and we knew we had a chance if we got it back to two points. We were working very hard to get it back on the scoreboard and they kind of hit us on the break.”

Limerick now take on Clare in the Munster semi-final.