Tipp give best to Cork in Munster U20 football decider

Tipperary were second best to a talented Cork side in last night’s Munster Under 20 Football Final at Semple Stadium.

The Rebels were rattled by early goals from captain Sean O’Connor and Carrick Swan’s Jamie Holloway and the home side lead up to the first half water break.

But Cork struck 1-6 without reply in the run up to half time and continued their dominance into the third quarter and Tipp went twenty minutes without a score before Sean O’Connor scored his second goal.

Any hopes of a Tipp revival were quickly dashed as Cork resumed their dominance before running out winners on a 3-20 to 3-10 score line.

After the game Tipp manager Paddy Christie told Tipp FM Sport that Cork had not allowed Tipp to play well.

“Cork are such a powerful team – probably one of the top two teams in the country I’d say, if not the top.”

“We know where we stand – it’s not a case of forgetting about the positives. There’s loads of positives overall.”

“There’s a lot of work to be done but it’s a good start to be in a Munster final against the probably best team in the country and score 3-10 – I think we’d be very happy with that.”