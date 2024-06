The Tipperary senior football team are in Tailteann Cup action today.

Paul Kelly’s side travel to Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow to take on Wexford at 3.30pm in their final group game.

The Premier will need a win to keep chances of progression to the knockout stages alive, with the top three 3rd placed teams earning a preliminary quarter-final spot.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of today’s game with thanks to Tipperary County Council’s Road Safety Campaign.