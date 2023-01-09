Tipp footballers notch up impressive victory over Waterford

Tipperary Senior Footballers got their season off to a winning start with a convincing victory over Waterford in the McGrath Cup.

They came away from the Gold Coast with a 2-14 to 7 point win.

Tipp manager David Power said the victory sets them up nicely for their next outing against Limerick.

“Look it’s a long time – usually we always struggle down here against Waterford so to win by 13 or 14 points that’s a good days work.

“We still have a load of work to do but it’s a good starting point and we can really look forward now to the game against Limerick next Saturday.”