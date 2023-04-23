Tipp Footballers lose to Kerry in Munster Semi-Final

Yesterday’s clash between Tipperary and Kerry played out as expected between the sides.

David Power’s men were in action at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney taking on the All-Ireland Champions in the Senior Football Championship Semi Final.

The Kingdom were favourites going into the game, with the outcome showing a scoreline of Tipperary :0-5 Kerry: 0-25.

Speaking after the game manager David Power said it is clear the sides are on two different paths but that his team had done what they’d practiced in training:

“We caused Kerry a lot of problems with the ariel ball and I know people will say very strange to see Michael O’ Reilly to be coming up around the middle but we had practiced that we felt that it was one area that we could target and the two or three times that Michael did come with the long free we had them under pressure we probably could have gotten a few scores off it so that was the area that we were trying to target Kerry … you turn off against Kerry… they’ll punish ye.”

David Power went on to say that yesterday’s result will not impact the team as they look forward to the Tailteann Cup.

He said they are looking forward and back to training on Tuesday :

“To be fair to the lads, we are disappointed no one likes losing by 19, 20 points but look that’s where we are at the minute. This wont affect us say for the Tailteann Cup and I think last year we would have been very disappointed with what happened in it and I think this year we are going to have a different attitude I think we are going to be a lot different in the Tailteann Cup I think there is a hunger there that look, we are after having a disappointing league, yes we beat Waterford in the Munster Championship so look we really need to drive on and have a right rattle of this Tailteann Cup.”