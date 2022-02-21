Tipp footballers facing games on five consecutive weekends

The split GAA season could lead to more games being called off.

That’s according to Tipperary football manager David Power, who’s been speaking after his sides game with Wexford was called off yesterday due to adverse weather conditions in Wexford Park.

With the split season in place, League action will be the norm in the early months of the year.

David Power says further games could be called off if the poor weather continues.

“The split season is really good but this time of the year I think we are going to have more and more issues because of the weather.

“We had a very good January and I don’t think people really appreciated that.

“We could get a couple of bad weeks here and there could be more games called off and where do we fit it in then?

“At the minute now we are going to be out five weekends in a row so that is going to be tough going.”