Tipperary’s last game in Divsion 3 of the National Football League ended in defeat once again.

David Power and his players made the trip to Mullingar to face Westmeath hoping to end a disappointing campaign with a win.

However despite the sides being level at half time 14 man Westmeath came out on top on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-10.

Tipp secured just a single point from the League – next up for the Premier is a Munster quarter final against Waterford on April 9th.