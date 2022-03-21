Tipp footballers continue push for promotion

Second half goals from Mikey O’Shea and Kevin Fahy eased Tipp to an easy victory over Carlow in yesterday’s National Football League Division 4 clash.

Tipp led 9 points to 6 at half time with all their scores coming from play and a dominant second half performance throughout saw David Power’s men record a facile 11 point win.

2-16 to 11 points the final score in FBD Semple Stadium.

Afterwards Power was particularly pleased with the way his players controlled the game.

“Look, I suppose we kind of left them back into the game 10 or 15 minutes before half time.

“But I thought in the second half we really controlled the game. We set the tempo from the start after losing Conor Sweeney just before half time as well.

“It was just good to get the result but what I liked about the second half is we were in control.”