Tipp footballers aiming to rebuild their confidence

Bill Maher says the Tipperary footballers are motivated to show they are a good team this season.

David Power’s charges get their league campaign underway this Sunday away to Waterford at 2pm.

Tipperary will be looking to rebound out of Division Four following their relegation from Division Three.

Tipperary senior panellist Bill Maher says they have something to prove this year.

“You want to see yourself as a Munster contender or a strong team but our motivation is to show that we are that kind of a team and like its back to your first principles – the way you show that you’re a good team is to start winning.

“I suppose Division 4 is a good a place as any to start winning and get a bit of momentum.”