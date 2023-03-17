Tipp Football team named ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Offaly

David Power has named his Tipperary team for tomorrow’s clash against Offaly in the National Football League.

This is a crucial Round 6 tie as the Premier attempt to avoid relegation from Division 3.

The local side currently sit second from bottom in the group and need a win to keep their chances of staying in the third tier alive.

There is only one change to the starting line-up that faced Fermanagh with Mikey O’Shea wearing the number 13 jersey instead on Colman Kennedy.

This is also the first match for Offaly since the death of their manager, and former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns late last week.