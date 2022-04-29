Tipp firmly focused on Waterford challenge

David Power is set to name his first Tipperary championship starting fifteen of the year this evening.

The Premier travel to Fraher Field at 7pm on Saturday evening to play Waterford in the Munster senior football quarter-final.

Tipp are set to be without Mark Russell and Cathal Deeley who have picked up short term injuries whilst Colman Kennedy and Paudie Feehan are said to be unavailable with longer term injuries.

The squad is boosted however by the return of Ballina’s Steven O’Brien, who didn’t feature during the league through injury.

Tipperary drew with Waterford in the opening round of the league this year and David Power says they can’t look past tomorrow’s opponents.

“We’ll be going out to win every game, I’m not looking at Munster Finals or Tailteann Cups, we’re just looking at Waterford.

“We can’t look any further than Waterford because in January we were lucky to come out really with a draw so we’re not looking any further than the Waterford game and we can’t because Waterford have some very good players with the likes of the Curry’s and Conor Murray.

“We just have to be very careful and Dungarvan is not a place Tipperary can take for granted either.”

Throw-in tomorrow is at 7pm