The draws for the Tailteann Cup will be made this morning.

Tipperary will be among the teams competing in the second tier football championship this year, following their loss to Limerick on Saturday evening.

The Premier will be in the Southern section of the draw alongside Waterford, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Carlow, Wexford, Westmeath and New York.

Round 1 is scheduled to take place on the weekend of May 28th.