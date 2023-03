Tipperary’s senior footballers will be hoping to end their league campaign on a high note this afternoon.

David Power’s side travel to Mullingar to play Westmeath in the final round of games.

There’s three changes to the Tipperary team that were beaten by Offaly last time out with Willie Eviston, Jack Harney and Mark Russell all coming in to start.

Throw-in today is at 2pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric, Sarsfield St, Clonmel.