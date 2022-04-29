Tipp ease past Clare in Munster Minor Football Championship

The Tipperary minor footballers continued their winning ways with a ten point victory over Clare on a 3-12 to 1-8 scoreline at Wolfe Tones GAA grounds in Shannon last night.

The first goal arrived on 14 minutes before a second six minutes later meant Tipperary led 2-4 to 0-4 forcing Clare to attack and leave gaps at the back in their attempts to get back into the game.

The Charlie King led side went in 2-6 to 0-5 clear at half time and from there kept their opponents at a distance before nabbing a third goal in injury time to cap a fantastic performance that secured a third win from three games.

John McNamara’s side are now into the Phase One final where they will play Limerick once again before Cork and Kerry enter the championship fray in the next phase of the competition.