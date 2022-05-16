Tipp drawn away to Carlow in Tailteann Cup

Tipperary will take on Carlow in the opening round of the Tailteann Cup.

David Power’s side were in this morning’s draw for the second tier football championship following their defeat to Limerick over the weekend.

Carlow will have home advantage for the game.

Southern Section

Preliminary Round:

Wexford v Offaly

Wicklow v Waterford

Round 1:

Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford

Carlow v Tipperary

Laois v Westmeath

New York was drawn to the Southern Section at a C.C.C.C meeting earlier in the week and will join at the quarter-final stage.

Northern Section

Round 1:

Longford v Fermanagh

Leitrim v Antrim

Sligo v London

Cavan v Down