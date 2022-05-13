Tipp and Cork to meet in Minor football semi-final

Cork stand between Tipp and a place in the Munster Minor football final.

That’s after Kerry saw off the Rebels last night to book their place in the provincial decider.

Cormac Dillon kicked 1-9 for the Kingdom as they thrashed Cork by 1-16 to 5 points at Austin Stack Park.

Tipp and Cork will meet in FBD Semple Stadium next Thursday evening.

Tipp notched up wins over Limerick, Waterford and Clare in Phase 1 of the competition before overcoming Limerick again in the Phase 1 final.

John McNamara will be hoping his side can maintain that winning run in Thurles next week.