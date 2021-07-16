Tipp battle back to earn place in Munster final

Tipperary and Cork will meet in the Under-20 Munster football final.

The Rebels saw off defending champions Kerry in a thriller at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, on a scoreline of 3-12 to 3-11.

Ciaran O’Sullivan’s injury time point secured the dramatic victory for Cork.

Meanwhile Tipperary survived a poor start to beat Waterford 11 points to 9 in Thurles.

Tipp manager Paddy Christie spoke to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game at Semple Stadium.

“There’s no point in glossing over things – we were poor for phases of the game and that’s an understatement.”

“We weren’t allowed play by Waterford. I thought Waterford were very good and I’m sure they’re walking off the pitch tonight wondering if they left that behind them.”

“But the only thing is, is that no matter how poorly we played and what things went wrong there’s a massive amount of raw courage, bravery and spirit in this group and that’s what kept us afloat when there was a couple of holes in the boat.”

The Munster final is on in Thurles next Thursday evening.