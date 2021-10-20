Tipp to back Proposal B for football championship

Tipperary GAA clubs have opted for Proposal B relating to the football championship restructuring.

At a county committee meeting in Thurles last night the clubs directed the five Tipperary delegates to Special Congress at the Hogan Suite in Croke Park this Saturday, to back Proposal B which is a new league style championship format.

The radically different format would see all counties play a greater number of high profile championship games across the summer than is currently the case.

A 60% vote by delegates on Saturday is required to ensure a new League Championship structure in the summer.

A growing number of counties such as Cork, Clare, Kildare, Westmeath and Offaly have already voiced their views in favour of Proposal B, and Tipperary clubs have now pledged their support for format as well.

Meanwhile the GAA could reveal their position regarding the football championship proposals facing Special Congress later.

Association president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan will host a press briefing this lunchtime at Croke Park.