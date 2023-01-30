Tipp await update on Conor Sweeney injury

There are concerns within the Tipperary senior football camp about the injury status of Conor Sweeney.

The Ballyporeen clubman and captain of the team was forced off the field in the second half against Down on Saturday evening.

Sweeney appeared to be in great discomfort at the time of the injury but was able to limp off the field on his own accord.

After the game, Tipperary manager David Power confirmed that Sweeney had an issue with his knee.

The Kilsheelan native says the injury to his captain is concerning.

“With Conor Sweeney it’s too early to say, there is no point in trying to speculate but it is a knee injury.

“That is worrying and it’s worrying for Conor but look we’ll have to wait. the next 48 or 72 hours we’ll know more.

“Conor Sweeney’s injury now I would be concerned about but again we just don’t know what it is at the minute but it definitely is his knee.”

Luke Boland was another injury worry coming out of Saturday’s game.

The midfielder was taken off with a calf strain in the first half but it is not believed to be a long term injury.