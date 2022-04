There are two games down for decision in the Munster Minor Football Championship later.

Tipperary – who have beaten Limerick and Waterford in the opening rounds – take on Clare this evening.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock at the Wolfe Tones GAA Grounds in Shannon.

The Banner come into the game on the back of a victory over Waterford and a defeat to Limerick.

Tonight’s other game see Limerick take on Waterford in Lemybrien.