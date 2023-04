The Tipperary minor football team got their defence of the Daryl Darcy Cup off to a winning start last evening.

John McNamara’s side travelled to Rathkeale to play Limerick in the opening round of Phase 1 of the Munster championship.

Tipp ran out 1-11 to 7 point winners in Mick Neville Park with the goal coming from Durlas Óg’s Ronan O’Brien.

Phase 1 consists of a round robin of Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Waterford with the top two teams joining Cork and Kerry in the knockout stages.