Tipp Under 20s looking forward to Munster final battle with Cork

Tipperary’s Under 20 Footballers are relishing the prospect of taking on Cork in the Munster final.

Paddy Christie’s side overcame a poor start against Cork in last night’s semi-final to book their place in next week’s provincial decider.

Tipp won out on a scoreline of 11 points to 9 at Semple Stadium while the Rebels saw off defending champions Kerry in a thriller at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, on a scoreline of 3-12 to 3-11.

Tipp captain Sean O’Connor says they’re already looking forward to the final next Thursday night.

“Just being in a Munster final is an unbelievable feeling.”

“Cork or Kerry it didn’t matter which one we were going to get – both are savage teams.”

“So we’ll knuckle down in training for the next week. Try and get the bodies right and have a serious crack at them.”