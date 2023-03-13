Shock as former Tipp manager Liam Kearns has passed away

The Tipperary and national GAA family are in mourning this morning following the sudden passing of Liam Kearns.

The Kerry native served as Tipperary senior football manager between 2015 and 2019, leading the Premier to their first All-Ireland semi-final appearance since 1935 back in 2016 and a Division Three national league title in 2017.

He also managed Aherlow to the county senior football title in 2010.

Liam was the current manager of the Offaly senior football team who are scheduled to play Tipperary in Thurles on Saturday.

He passed away suddenly on Sunday afternoon.