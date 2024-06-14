Shelly: Tipp need to shop local

Tipperary GAA will need to find a local Gaelic football manager soon, according to a local analyst.

After Saturday’s Tailteann Cup defeat to Limerick, Paul Kelly stepped down as the manager of the Premier outfit.

It comes after a disappointing year when Tipp only managed two competitive victories while also failing to beat lower ranked opponents such as Waterford and London.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time, Anthony Shelly says a manager needs to be found fast so they can focus on securing a top quality coach.

“We probably need to stay local this year and there’s two or three candidates within the county that would do it. You could get the manager appointed fairly quickly I think. The most important person in this outfit is who is going to be the coach,” he said.

“So I’d get the manager appointed and then if you needed to take another couple of weeks to source a top quality coach, that’s what I would be doing.

“I think from a manager point of view, with everything, the way Tipperary’s finances are at the moment, they’re well documented. I think we need to stay local.”